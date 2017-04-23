FBI Joins in Efforts to Identify Bank Robber

Atlanta, GA (WDEF) – The FBI offices of Atlanta and Knoxville are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for two bank robberies last year in Chattanooga and Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Law enforcement responded to an armed bank robbery in late November of 2016 at First Citizens Bank, located at 1611 Gunbarrel Road. Witnesses observed a man, wearing a surgical-type mask, brandishing a large silver/black semi-automatic handgun and was seen getting into what was described as a ’09 – ’13 charcoal grey, four door Acura TSX.

A black female was reported to be driving the getaway vehicle, wearing a red baseball cap. She was described as being in her late 20’s, with a small build.

A month later, a lone black male entered the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 124 Glen Ridge Point Parkway in Sandy Springs, Georgia, also armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

The robber is described as being a black male, late 20’s to late 30’s, 5’5”, 155 lbs., thin build, and low cut hair style. The suspect wears all black clothing, a black baseball hat, gloves, and a white surgical/dust mask over his face.

This case is being investigated by the Sandy Springs P.D. and the FBI in Atlanta and Knoxville. Anyone with information in identifying this suspect, call 404-577-8477.