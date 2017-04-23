Documentary producer Sheila Nevins tells the truth

April 23, 2017, 10:11 AM | In the land of non-fiction film, one woman rules: Sheila Nevins, who for more than three decades has been in charge of documentaries for HBO. She has overseen films that have shined a bright light on everything from Syria to Scientology, the environment to Alzheimer’s. At the age of 78, she’s still in the screening room most days, and has just completed a memoir, “You Don’t Look Your Age… and Other Fairy Tales.” Lesley Stahl reports.