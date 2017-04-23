DHS secretary says “threat against aviation” keeps him up at night

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that the “threat against aviation” keeps him awake at night.

“We know that would be the Super Bowl for the terrorists, to knock down an airplane in flight, particularly if it was full of Americans,” he said on Sunday’s broadcast of “Face the Nation.”

"I don't know how to stop" homegrown terrorism, DHS secretary says Secretary of Homeland Security, Gen. John Kelly says he is unsure how to curb homegrown terror. "I don't know how to stop that. I don't know how to …

“We have taken measures overseas to reduce that threat,” he said. “But it’s something I watch every day, ask four or five times a day. Because there are a number of plots that we’re watching very, very closely. They’re very sophisticated. They’re very threatening. And the number one thing in my mind is to protect the American people.”

Kelly made the remarks in a conversation about threats posed by homegrown terrorism and whether there are any lessons to be learned about U.S. policy, or policy that should be put in place, in the wake of a deadly attack last week in Paris.

“There are so many aspects to this terrorist thing,” Kelly said. “Obviously you got the homegrown terrorists. I don’t know how to stop that. I don’t know how to detect that. You got other terrorist threats that come across the border.”

“I believe in the case of the murder — in the Paris shooting I believe he was homegrown,” Kelly said. “But, again, there are so many threats that come in from across border. And it’s essential absolutely to control one’s border.”