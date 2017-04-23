College student killed while volunteering at track competition

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old student at Wheaton College was accidentally killed while volunteering at a track and field competition, CBS affiliate WNCT reports.

A hammer struck Ethan Roser during a hammer toss competition Saturday and he was rushed to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a statement. “We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

Students gathered on campus Saturday to remember Roser, a freshman who was a member of the soccer team. He had just transferred to the liberal arts college, which is near Chicago.

“It’s just so encouraging to see all these other students and how much they love God,” one student said, WNCT reports. “And even though in this tragedy we can all bond together and be able to grow closer to the Lord. Even though it’s really hard we can still know that Ethan is in heaven with God.”