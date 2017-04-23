Chattanooga resident celebrates 100th birthday

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga resident celebrates a 100 years of life.

Dorothy “Dot” Richey celebrated her 100th birthday today at Morning Pointe of Chattanooga along with her family and friends.

Richey was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and has been living in Chattanooga ever since she was nine.

She owned and operated Richey Hotel for over 30 years.

Now, she enjoys her time reading and other pastimes.

Through the years she’s been an inspiration to friends and her family members aren’t surprised she’s made it to 100 years of age.

“I never thought I would make 100. No one in my family has ever made it that far in age,” says Richey.

Friends and family were on hand for the celebration.

“You’ve inspired me more than you know. You’ve given me the courage and strength to continue through some difficult things you knew nothing about. You are a true inspiration to me Dot Richey and I love you,” says Karma Morgan, a friend of Richey.

Richey officially turns 100 on Wednesday.