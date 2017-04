CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A celebration of life will be held for Jackson Standefer, the McCallie student that went missing in the Grand Canyon last week.

The ceremony will be at the main chapel at the McCallie School on Wednesday starting at 7 pm.

A fund has been set up in his honor called the Jackson Standefer ’21 Fund.

Jackson and his step-grandmother Lou-Ann Merrell were hiking in the Grand Caynon when they were swept away by Tapeats Creek.

Jackson was in eighth grade.