Carson Scholars honored at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Carson Scholars Fund honors several students in banquet today.

The banquet was held at the UTC University Center.

Co-founder Candy Carson was at the event and News 12 Now’s own John Mercer was the Emcee.

A total of 97 students of different ages from the Southeast have been named 20-17 Carson Scholars.

Every year the fund recognizes high achievers with outstanding academic achievement and humanitarian qualities.

Carson Scholars are awarded $1,000 scholarships, their school gets a trophy and they get a medal and the honor of being called a Carson Scholar.

Carson says this honor is a boost for student’s whole classroom.

“We start in fourth grade, age 9. So you can imagine a little fourth grader about this high, you know, getting a scholarship for college and that money is invested on their behalf until they matriculate at a four-year accredited college. So, they get the money and it’s invested. They get the statement each year to see how much it has grown and then their classmates are just, you know, very impressed and they try harder because … it only takes one you know. So it’s really cool to see this,” Carson says.

The Carson Scholars Fund, which was also founded by Candy’s husband Dr. Ben Carson, has awarded over 7,800 scholarships across the US.