Calendar: Week of April 24

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



On Monday, singer and actress Barbra Streisand celebrates her 75th birthday. No one is allowed to rain on her parade!

To watch Barbra Streisand perform “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in the film version of “Funny Girl,” click on the video player below.

Funny Girl – Don’t rain on my parade by guy-paul



Tuesday brings the 38th annual Refugees International Dinner, honoring those who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and commitment to humanitarian action.



On Wednesday, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.



Thursday is Day One for the 82nd annual NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns get first pick.



Friday is Arbor Day, a day for planting, nurturing — and celebrating trees.

And Saturday marks the 100th day in office for President Trump, who — in a break with tradition — has announced he will not be attending that evening’s White House Correspondents Dinner.