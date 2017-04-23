Bulls’ Rondo fined for attempting to trip Celtics’ Crowder

With a cast on his right thumb, Chicago Bulls’ Rajon Rondo, center, sits on the bench during Game 3 of the team’s NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA has fined Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder from the bench in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The league announced the fine hours before Game 4 tips off on Sunday.

The incident happened with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter on Friday.

Crowder jawed at the Bulls’ bench after hitting a jumper and Rondo — sidelined by a broken right thumb — extended his leg as Crowder walked by.

The top-seeded Celtics went on to win 104-87 after dropping the first two games at home. Rondo said afterward he was simply stretching his leg.