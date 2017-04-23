Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on climate

NEW YORK (AP) – New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg says he wants to help save an international agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

The former New York City mayor addressed his intensifying focus on climate change an interview with The Associated Press.

Last week, he released a new book, “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet,” co-authored by Sierra Club executive director Carl Pope.

The Trump administration is debating whether to abandon the Paris climate accord.

Under the agreement, the U.S. pledged that by 2025 it would reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels.

Bloomberg said in an email Saturday he believed the U.S. would hit that goal regardless of what Trump does because of state regulation and market forces already at play.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)