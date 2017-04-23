Assault and Stabbing at Pay-Pay Lounge

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early this morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a report of an assault at the Pay-Pay Lounge, located 2302 Glass Street.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time, and suspect, Angela Faye Parker, 50 were both patrons of the sports bar.

The victim advised authorities that she was sprayed with mace by Parker in the restroom and after returning home, noticed a stab wound. Seeking treatment at a local hospital, the victim is considered to be in stable condition.

After investigators interviewed Parker, she was arrested shortly after 3:00pm today and charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted First Degree Murder.

The Chattanooga Police are asking anyone with further information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.