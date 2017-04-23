3 children among 5 killed in extra-alarm house fire

NEW YORK — Five people were killed Sunday when an extra-alarm fire swept through a two-story house in Queens, New York, CBS New York reports.

The fire broke out at 2:35 p.m., the New York City Fire Department said, and the fire was raised to three alarms.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said five people, including three children, were killed in the blaze, which he says is the largest loss of life in a fire since a blaze claimed the lives of seven Jewish siblings in Midwood, Brooklyn, roughly two years ago.

He also noted that it comes just days after the FDNY lost one of its own.

“It bears saying at this moment that the FDNY is going through a lot this week, having lost their brother firefighter William Tolley just days ago,” de Blasio said. “They came out in full force even in their moment of pain.”

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said he believed the youngest victim was two years old.

“We know that when we lose one of our own, the community mourns with us. And today the fire department mourns with this community at the loss of five people in this home,” Nigro said.

There are 5 fatalities reported at 4-alarm fire, 112-16 208 St QNS. @NYCMayor & #FDNY Commissioner Nigro give update pic.twitter.com/2n8cepE3rY — FDNY (@FDNY) April 23, 2017

De Blasio called it “a very, very sad day” for people in Queens Village. “An incredibly difficult moment for people on this block to see a family literately destroyed before their eyes,” he said. “This is a very, very painful day.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “We mourn those who tragically lost their lives in the fire in Queens.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.