Wilson County Woman Charged with Solicitation to Commit Murder

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon woman who is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The TBI began investigating Julia Lane Adams, 41, after learning she had asked an acquaintance to find someone to carry out the job. This resulted in her meeting with an undercover agent, agreeing to pay $5,000.

Adams was arrested Friday evening and charged her with one count of Solicitation and one count of First Degree Murder. She was booked into the Wilson County Jail and is currently held without bond.

