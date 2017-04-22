Trump pledges to protect environment and workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says in an Earth Day statement that his administration is “committed to keeping our air and water clean, to preserving our forests, lakes and open spaces and to protecting endangered species.”

But that won’t be done, he says, in a way that harms “working families” and says the government is “reducing unnecessary burdens on American workers and American companies, while being mindful that our actions must also protect the environment.”

His comments come as thousands of people around the world participate in science rallies.