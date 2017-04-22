Tied at 2: Gasol lifts Grizzlies past Spurs 110-108 in OT

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots the winning basket against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during overtime of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(AP) — Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

The Grizzlies won despite blowing a 10-point lead with 7:38 left in regulation and 23 turnovers that San Antonio turned into 31 points.

Mike Conley set a franchise postseason record with 35 points, and Gasol finished with 16 points after shooting 5 of 12 for the game. He also had 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies overcame another postseason personal best from Kawhi Leonard, who had 43 points. He rallied the Spurs by scoring the last 16 points of regulation, but missed a 21-footer short of the rim with James Ennis defending him just before the buzzer. Leonard also tied it at 108 with 17 seconds left with a 3 from the left corner.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Conley also had eight assists and nine rebounds. Zach Randolph added 12 points and 11 rebounds, but was 4 of 12 from the field.

Tony Parker scored 22 points after being shut out in Game 3, and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Spurs made all 17 of their free throws, a tremendous improvement from Game 3 when they were 16 of 28 from the line. Unlike Game 2, Memphis also got to the line more than San Antonio and was 22 of 24.

Leonard finished with 24 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime in a thrilling game that also featured six lead changes and seven ties in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In overtime, the Spurs led 102-100 when Parker intercepted a pass by Conley and pushed the ball up-court. But rookie Andrew Harrison raced down to block Mills’ shot, and Gasol was fouled when he scored inside to tie it up. His free throw with 1:32 left put the Grizzlies up 103-102, then Conley hit a floater with 47.3 seconds left.

With Ennis defending Leonard, the MVP candidate committed a turnover when he lost the ball out of bounds with 43.7 seconds left. But Leonard’s final 3 tied it up one last time before Gasol’s big bucket.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Danny Green finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting. Manu Ginobili was 0 of 5 himself and finished without a point.

Grizzlies: Vince Carter became the first 40-year-old to make three or more 3-pointers in a playoff game. He hit three in the first half and finished 3 of 5 outside the arc. … Randolph previously had the franchise record scoring 34 points in the postseason twice.

LEONARD’S STREAK

When Leonard hit a free throw with 1:20 left in the second quarter for 10 points, that marked his 24th straight playoff game in double figures. That ties him with Tim Duncan for the second-longest stretch in franchise history behind only Parker’s streak of 25 straight such games between May 17, 2012 and June 9, 2013.

