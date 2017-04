Thousands of people rally and march in downtown Los Angeles, part of the nationwide March for Science, taking place Saturday, April 22, 2017.

On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order to begin dismantling environmental regulations implemented by President Obama aimed at aggressively fighting climate change, which included limited carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

“My administration is putting an end to the ‘war on coal,’” Mr. Trump said.