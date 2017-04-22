Local Wells Fargo employees team up with Habitat for Humanity

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Local Wells Fargo team members rolled up their sleeves on Saturday.

The employees joined forces with the Habitat for Humanity of Dalton-Whitfield and Murray to help clean-up a home in Dalton.

This was for Wells Fargo’s 7th Annual Community Service Super Saturday in light of National Volunteer Month.

There was a total of 38 volunteer activities in 27 cities across Georgia today.

In Dalton over 25 Wells Fargo team members and their families gave their time.

For Wells Fargo District Manager Stacie Green, this event means a whole lot.

“The biggest part of our visions and values is to give back to the communities we live and work in and that’s the biggest reward for us and our job,” says Green.

In addition to volunteering, Wells Fargo is giving $225,000 to create affordable housing across the state.