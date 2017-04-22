| The Justice Department sent letters to “sanctuary” jurisdictions like New York, Chicago and Nevada Friday, threatening to cut grant money if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department singled out New York as a sanctuary city that is “soft on crime,” an assertion that NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called “incredibly insulting.” Roxana Saberi has more.
Local leaders push back as Trump administration threatens crack down on sanctuary cities
