Local leaders push back as Trump administration threatens crack down on sanctuary cities

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| The Justice Department sent letters to “sanctuary” jurisdictions like New York, Chicago and Nevada Friday, threatening to cut grant money if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department singled out New York as a sanctuary city that is “soft on crime,” an assertion that NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called “incredibly insulting.” Roxana Saberi has more.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga; Lookouts
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Nick Gordon With 3 Hits and 3 RBI’s to Lead Lookouts Over Biloxi
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Look For Nick Saban to Eat Well Regardless of Who Wins A-Day Game
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga airport works to attract customers
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now