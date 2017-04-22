Erin Moran, “Happy Days” star, dead at age 56

Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunniham on “Happy Days,” poses with a bronze statue of the “Happy Days” character, Arthur Fonzarelli, also known as “The Fonz,” at an unveiling, Tue., Aug. 19, 2008, in Milwaukee.

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran has passed away, according to authorities.

Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.

First responders determined that Moran was deceased.

An autopsy is pending.

Moran played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

“Happy Days” broadcast from 1974-1984.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

