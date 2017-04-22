Erin Moran, “Happy Days” star, dead at age 56

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran has passed away, according to authorities.

Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.

First responders determined that Moran was deceased.

An autopsy is pending.

Moran played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show “Happy Days” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

“Happy Days” broadcast from 1974-1984.

