Dalton Police raise money for Special Olympics Georgia with ‘Cops on Doughnut Shops’

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — The Dalton Police Department is serving up a well-known law enforcement stereo type for a very special event and it’s catering to a pretty sweet cause.

Tyler Gazaway is a Special Olympics athlete who competes in a variety of sports.

And Saturday, he along with another athlete have joined Dalton Police Officers at Krispy Kreme raising money for Special Olympics Georgia through an event called ‘Cops on Doughnut Shops.’

It’s an event Krispy Kreme General Manager Jasmine Hinton is happy to be a part of.

“It’s touching, you know, because I mean I feel like we can help somebody. I mean It’s sending them to the Special Olympics and whatnot so I think it’s awesome,” says Hinton.

This is the second year Dalton Police have dedicated their time through this fundraising event.

Last year they raised more than $12,000 for the Special Olympics – an organization that runs off donations and fundraising events.

“Once our officers get involved with Special Olympics they really enjoy the athletes they enjoy participating in the events and it just gives a different light on us as being a part of a community, not just writing tickets or making arrests but actually being involved and helping people out,” says Terry Smith, the Student Resource Officer at Dalton Middle School.

Dalton Police Sgt. Ricky Long participates in this event every year.

“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Special Olympic athletes. I’m actually a unified partner which means I’m an able body person that plays with a Special Olympic athlete” says Sgt. Long.

Not only is he raising money, but this year he says he’ll be playing tennis with Gazaway.

Typically, officers raise money by standing on top of the doughnut shop in addition to working inside, but due to the weather they were unable to do that this morning.