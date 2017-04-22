Body found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Authorities in Walker County, Georgia are investigating and working on identifying a body found near High Road and Highway 157 close to the Alabama state line.

According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson a hunter came across human remains this afternoon on about a 700 acre property.

The body was decomposing but Sheriff Wilson says it appears to be a female.

He says the remains had probably been there for several weeks.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping gather evidence and process the scene.

Sheriff Wilson says it’s too early to tell the cause or manner of death.

However, he does say it could be connected to an abandoned vehicle found near the area in March and the remains could be that of a missing person, but at this point it’s too early to tell.

News 12 will keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.