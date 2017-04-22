$25 million solar project now producing electricity

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (AP) – A $25 million solar project in Fort Rucker is now producing electricity.

The Dothan Eagle reports that the 115,000 solar panel installed in the post absorbed the sunlight and converted it to electricity. The panels can convert sunlight into 10 megawatts of electricity to help boost power into about 1,000 homes.

Fort Rucker, Alabama Power and the Army’s Office of Energy Initiative officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility, which sits on 80 acres of undeveloped land behind Lyster Army Health Clinic.

The Anniston Army Depot’s goal is to derive 25 percent of the power at its installations from alternative energy sources by 2025.

The Fort Rucker array, installed and operated by Alabama Power, is one of two major military solar projects in Alabama.

