“X-Files” returning for a 10-episode 11th season

“The X-Files” is coming back — again.

The cult hit series will return once again for a 10-episode special event run, marking the show’s 11th season, Fox announced Thursday.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reprise their roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, with series creator Chris Carter serving as an executive producer.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators — these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” Fox president David Madden said in a statement. “And they are some of the reasons why ‘The X-Files’ has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files.’”

The series initially ran for nine seasons, debuting in 1993. It returned in early 2016 for a six-episode run. Production on the new episodes is set to begin this summer, with “The X-Files” returning sometime in the 2017-2018 TV season.