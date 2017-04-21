Today in Trump: April 21, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Schedule

President Trump signs executive memos at Treasury Department, time TBA.

U.S. officials re-examining intel leak cases

U.S. officials are re-examining cases involving intelligence leaks — including those against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and other members of the organization — sources told CBS News on Thursday.

Will there be another vote on health care next week?

At his news conference Thursday, President Trump expressed the hope that Congress would vote on a health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, saying he wanted votes on “both” health care and on a spending bill that would fund government operations and prevent a shutdown.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Italian prime minister visits

President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, 3 p.m., with news conference to follow at 3:50 p.m.

Pence in Jakarta

Vice President Pence is in Jakarta, where he’ll meet with President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla

sDefense Secretary Mattis is in Tel Aviv.

Support for marijuana legalization at all-time high

Sixty-one percent of Americans think marijuana use should be legal, a five-point increase from last year and the highest percentage ever recorded in this poll. Eighty-eight percent favor medical marijuana use.

Sarah Palin visits the White House

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin visited the White House on Wednesday night for dinner, a White House official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday, and she was joined by musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Who were the top donors to Trump’s inauguration?

Big money from billionaires, corporations and a roster of NFL owners poured into Donald Trump’s inaugural committee in record-shattering amounts — to pull off an event that was considerably lower-key than previous inaugural celebrations.

Trump chooses Scott Brown to be ambassador to New Zealand

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump is tapping former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown to be ambassador to New Zealand.

Secret Service closing White House sidewalk access along South Fence

The Secret Service will begin permanently restricting access to the sidewalk on the South Fence of the White House beginning at 11 p.m. on April 19.