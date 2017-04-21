Three Chances to see The Pool this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You’ve got three opportunities this weekend to take your kids to “The Pool.”

But no towels required.

This pool is an interactive light project created by scultpure artist Jen Lewin.

It has 40,000 LEDs on 106 computer-powered discs.

The are activated when you step on them.

Dance and it will create hula-hoop swirls.. Sprint from pad to pad and the light will follow you.. step on some and they will change color.

Here are the three times & places:

The Pool

April 21 – 23 – East Chatt Highlight Festival

1901 Roanoke Ave near Glass Street

Presented by green|spaces, Empower & Glass House Collective

FRIDAY: 7:30pm – 10:30pm: Lyrical Lights: Hip-Hop & Spoken Word

SATURDAY: 3:00pm – 10:30pm: 3rd Annual Gospel on Glass Featuring Marcellus Barns with Unity Performing Arts Foundation. DJ LV starting at 7:30pm

SUNDAY: 3:00pm – 10:30pm Family Friendly Picnic with bounce houses, food trucks and DJ LV