The Latest: Dortmund bus attack suspect bet against the team

FILE – In this April 11, 2017 file photo a window of Dortmund’s team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

(AP) — The Latest on the Borussia Dortmund team bus bombing (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

German prosecutors say they believe a 28-year-old German-Russian man suspected of carrying out a bombing attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team’s bus acted alone.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Frauke Koehler told reporters Friday that according to the latest information, there are “no indications of possible helpers or accomplices.”

Suspect Sergej W. was arrested by authorities early Friday morning in the vicinity of the southwestern city of Tuebingen and was expected to be brought before a judge later Friday.

The suspect came to the attention of investigators because he had made “suspicious options purchases” — taken out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the clubs’ stock on the day of the attack.

The bombing wounded one player, central defender Marc Bartra, who had to have surgery on his arm and wrist and will be out of action for several weeks.

___

12:45 p.m.

German prosecutors say the 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attacking the Borussia Dortmund team bus had taken out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the clubs’ stock by purchasing financial derivatives.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler says investigators are still trying to determine how big a profit the suspect might have made.

Koehler said in a statement Friday that the German-Russian dual citizen, identified only as Sergej W., bought most of the financial derivatives on April 11, the day of the attack.

The prosecutors said there were no indications that the suspect was aided by others.

___

6:15 a.m.

A 28-year-old German-Russian citizen was arrested Friday in Germany on suspicion of bombing the bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team in an attack last week that officials alleged was motivated by financial greed.

A Dortmund player and a policeman were injured in the triple blasts April 11 as the bus was heading to the team’s stadium for a Champions League game. Investigators found notes at the scene claiming responsibility on behalf of Islamic extremists, but quickly doubted their authenticity.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect, identified only as Sergej W. in keeping with German privacy law, was arrested early Friday in or near the southwestern city of Tuebingen. He faces charges of attempted murder, causing an explosion and serious bodily harm.

Prosecutors said he had taken out a loan and bought a large number of put options for shares of Borussia Dortmund, betting on a drop in the share price.

“A significant share price drop could have been expected if a player had been seriously injured or even killed as a result of the attack,” they said.

Ralf Jaeger, the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, said the suspect had hoped to earn millions.