Soccer bus bombing suspect had unusual motive, prosecutors say

BERLIN — German prosecutors say the 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attacking the Borussia Dortmund team bus had taken out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the clubs’ stock by purchasing financial derivatives.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler says investigators are still trying to determine how big a profit the suspect might have made.

Koehler said in a statement Friday that the German-Russian dual citizen, identified only as Sergej W., bought most of the financial derivatives on April 11, the day of the attack.

The prosecutors said there were no indications that the suspect was aided by others.

The 28-year-old German-Russian citizen was arrested Friday.

A Dortmund player and a policeman were injured in the triple blasts April 11 as the bus was heading to the team’s stadium for a Champions League game. Investigators found notes at the scene claiming responsibility on behalf of Islamic extremists, but quickly doubted their authenticity.