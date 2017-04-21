Ronda Rousey announces engagement to fighter Travis Browne

FILE – In this July 15, 2015, file photo, Ronda Rousey arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Rousey announced her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne on April 20, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forget the octagon, Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey flashed the diamond and made the announcement in a paparazzi video shared by TMZ Sports . Browne says in the video that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand last week.

The 30-year-old Rousey says they plan to get married “soon,” but that they’re just in the beginning stages of planning a wedding.

Rousey also doesn’t have a date for her next fight. She suffered a humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes in December in a comeback bid after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2015.