Princes William and Harry: We didn't talk about mom’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry admitted in a new video with Duchess Kate that they didn’t discuss their mother’s death growing up. 

In a Facebook live video, the three talked about becoming new parents, grief, mental health and more.  

“We’ve never really talked about losing a mum at such a young age,” Prince Harry said to his older brother. “When you speak to other people’s families, you think, wow, I don’t want them to have to go through the same thing.” He added that he wants to encourage people to share their problems starting from a young age instead of “bottling them up.” 

“I always thought to myself, what’s the point in bringing up something that’s only going to make you sad? It ain’t gonna change it. It ain’t gonna bring her back,” Prince Harry explained. “And when you start thinking like that, it can be really damaging.”

Prince William stressed the importance of addressing problems instead of shying away from them.

“You have to prioritize your mental health,” he said. “Someone has to take the lead and force that conversation.”  

Duchess Kate added that she believes they were able to cope with the tragedy of their mother’s death because of their close relationship. 

“I put that down to your really early years, childhood experience. But also the relationship you’ve got. You’re amazingly close … being able to share things,” she said.

“We have been brought closer because of the circumstances, as well,” said Prince William of their shared trauma. 

