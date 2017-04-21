Prince’s estate sues to block release of new music

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing a five-song EP of unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar’s estate objected — but one of the songs is still available online.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and he made at least one song from the recording sessions — called “Deliverance” — available Wednesday for online sales. Prince’s estate and Paisley Park Enterprises quickly sued to block it.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright granted a temporary restraining order to stop the full EP’s release late Wednesday.

Play Video Health – Wednesday Dave Chappelle on his friendship with Prince After walking away from a $50 million deal with Comedy Central at the height of his career in 2005, comedian Dave Chappelle is making a comeback …

But independent label RMA says the song “Deliverance” was released before the judge’s ruling, so it doesn’t apply. The song was available online Thursday.

The estate’s lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement detailing that the recordings would remain Prince’s property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.