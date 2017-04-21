Orange Grove responds to investigations into death at center.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have been investigating the death of 60 year old Carrie Lee Parkey at the Orange Grove Center on Tuesday.

There were no signs of trauma, but officials say the way the body was found is suspicious.

Parkey was found unresponsive in an Orange Grove van.

They are waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

On Friday, Orange Grove spokeswoman Heidi Hoffecker issued a statement on the investigation.

“While we cannot talk about detailed policies and procedures, we can share that an investigation is continuing by the Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Department of Intellectual Development Disabilities. We are precluded from performing internal investigations as these are handled by the State of Tennessee and responding law enforcement agencies.”

She says Carrie Lee Parkey has been part of the Orange Grove family since 1974.

“For more than six decades, Chattanoogans and the surrounding areas have entrusted us to care for and celebrate people with intellectual disabilities. This is a trust we take very seriously. We cannot emphasize how important it is for the community to know how much we value and care for each individual who comes through our doors on a daily basis.

Orange Grove is a special place made even more so by the professionals we have serving this population. We are learning from this situation and will apply those lessons to future policies and protocols to further strengthen our offerings.”