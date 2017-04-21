Notre Dame vs Baylor and Walker Valley vs Central to Open High School Football Season in Kickoff Classic at Finely

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (April 10, 2017)- The 2017 high school football season will open at Finley Stadium with the Erlanger Sports Medicine Chattanooga Kickoff Classic. The two game event will take place on Thursday, August 17th and will feature four Chattanooga area high school teams. Notre Dame will play Baylor at 6:00PM and Chattanooga Central will face off with Walker Valley at 8:30PM in the week one matchups. The inaugural Kickoff Classic is proudly sponsored by Erlanger Sports Medicine who serves several high schools, colleges, and universities in the greater Chattanooga area. “We are extremely excited to have Erlanger Sports Medicine as the title sponsor for the Chattanooga Kickoff Classic. Given their work with Chattanooga area schools, it is a natural fit for the opening of the 2017 high school football season,”said Matt Pobieglo, event coordinator. “Having the participating schools working together has been a tremendous asset and their hope is to put together an event that Chattanooga can be proud of.”Tickets are $10 and admission will be for both games, children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be pre-sold at participating schools or they may be purchased at the gate the day of the Kickoff Classic.

“We at Notre Dame are extremely happy and thrilled to play in the first annual Erlanger Sports Medicine Chattanooga Kickoff Classic,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Charles Fant. “Our kids have always loved playing at Finley Stadium and the atmosphere it brings. To be in partnership with three other great schools and coaching staffs makes this event special.”

Baylor:

“The Baylor School is excited to be a part of the inaugural 2017 Erlanger Sports Medicine Chattanooga Kickoff Classic,” said Baylor Head Football Coach Phil Massey. “Season openers are always special but being part of this Classic will make it more exciting than usual for our players, students, and parents.”

Chattanooga Central:

“What an unbelievable opportunity this is for our student-athletes and community. Most student athletes will not be fortunate enough to play in a facility like Finley stadium,” said Central Head Football Coach Cortney Braswell. “This event gives us the ability to provide a high school football experience second to none. To play on a Thursday night, surrounded by some of the best coaches and players in the Chattanooga area, and in the best facility in the area is an opportunity Chattanooga Central couldn’t pass up. We are tremendously honored and excited to be included in such excellent company.”

Walker Valley:

“We are excited about the opportunity to participate in theErlanger Sports Medicine Chattanooga Kickoff Classic,” said Walker Valley Head Football Coach Glen Ryan. “Finley Stadium is a first class facility and provides a once in a life time experience for many of our players to play in a big time environment against a first class opponent.”