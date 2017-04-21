Nick Gordon With 3 Hits and 3 RBI’s to Lead Lookouts Over Biloxi

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a bases-clearing single in the sixth inning to give the Chattanooga Lookouts a 6-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

Gordon finished the evening 3 of 5 at the plate with three RBI’s.

John Curtiss got Johnny Davis to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his second save of the season.

Jacob Nottingham scored on a ground out in the second inning to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. The Lookouts tied it up with two runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Engelb Vielma hit a two-run single, while Ryan Walker hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Gordon doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Starter Paul Clemens (1-0) got the win while Taylor Jungmann (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.