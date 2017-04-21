Missing since this morning 4/21/2017 near the boat ramp off of Hixson Pike by Dallas Hollow. Her name is Roxy and she weighs about 6lbs, she looks a lot like a Yorkie but she still has her tail. McKamey contacted me with the below information.
Early this morning a man tried to drop off a female Yorkie he found in Soddy Daisy as a stray, but since it was out of city limits we could not take it. I sent him to the Humane Society.
I contacted the Humane Society and they have not had any dogs turned in today. If you can please share this on the news my family would appreciate it.
Lost Chorkie from Soddy Daisy area
