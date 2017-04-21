Lost Chorkie from Soddy Daisy area

Missing since this morning 4/21/2017 near the boat ramp off of Hixson Pike by Dallas Hollow. Her name is Roxy and she weighs about 6lbs, she looks a lot like a Yorkie but she still has her tail. McKamey contacted me with the below information.

Early this morning a man tried to drop off a female Yorkie he found in Soddy Daisy as a stray, but since it was out of city limits we could not take it. I sent him to the Humane Society.

I contacted the Humane Society and they have not had any dogs turned in today. If you can please share this on the news my family would appreciate it.