Look For Nick Saban to Eat Well Regardless of Who Wins A-Day Game

Alabama’s A-Day game goes down Saturday at three o’clock in Tuscaloosa.

Look for head coach Nick Saban to keep the offense pretty vanilla since the Tide has a new offensive coordinator.

No need for Bama to tip their hand before facing Florida State in their season opener.

Also look for the loser of Saturday’s A-Day game to enjoy a rather vanilla meal.

Winner gets steak, the losers get beans.

Said Saban:”You know the steak gets table cloths, flowers, waiter. Everything they want. And the other guys get paper plates and one big pot of beans. And that’s it. So being the commissioner I usually can manipulate my way to whichever side of the room I like. And even though pork and beans is a favorite, these have never been my favorite.”