Ivanka Trump explains why she's skipping book tour

Ivanka Trump listens at the beginning of a policy and strategy forum with executives in the State Dining Room of the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump said on Facebook Thursday that she has decided not to go on a book tour to promote her upcoming book “Women Who Work” or partake in any media appearances.

Trump explained in her post that she made the decision “in light of government ethics rules.”

Ivanka Trump on family's new life in Washington

CBS This Morning

Ivanka Trump on family’s new life in Washington

In her first interview as assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump tells Gayle King about her family's transition to Washington, D.C.

“I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November. Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances,” she wrote.

She said that she has also established the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund to receive the unpaid portion of her advance and future royalties from her book to make grants to charitable organizations “that support the economic empowerment for women and girls,” she said.

For the first wave of grants, The National Urban League will receive a $100,000 grant to launch a new women’s initiative, she said, and the Boys & Girls Club of America will also receive a $100,000 grant to be used for its national Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program for girls and underrepresented youth, she added.

Her book will be released on May 2.

