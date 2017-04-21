Health Department kicks off low cost rabies vaccination clinics

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department’s annual low cost rabies vaccination clinics kicked off today.

This year’s clinics will be in 60 locations around Hamilton County.

The price is $12 per animal.

Health officials encourage all pet owners to get their animals vaccinated against rabies. In 2016, the Health Department investigated 790 cases of animals biting humans just in Hamilton County. Rabies vaccinations are required by law for all dogs and cats.

Veterinarian Katie Smithson states “Rabies is such a huge public health concern. So we need to get these dogs protected because they can certainly be exposed and then expose their owners and other family members. Rabies is such a big concern I think it is important to get out in the community and get it done.”

The clinics will go through April 29th.