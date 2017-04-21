Habitat for Humanity ReStore Grand Opening on Apison Pike

Habitat for Humanity has been at work in Chattanooga since 1986, and they are expanding and opening a retail outlet in Collegedale. The ReStore is a way that they make money to give back to the community.

Glen Golden, the district manager for this Habitat for Humanity Restore, says, “Every sale and every donation to the Habitat ReStore helps Habitat’s mission of building homes.”

These homes put smiles on the faces of families who may not have been able to own a home. However, Golden says it’s not just about monetary donation. He asks that when you clean out an old storage unit, instead of trashing gently used items, call Habitat for Humanity at 423-634-1004 and they will pick up items from your home. You can also bring items any ReStore.

Linsey Lanier says, “I’ve also volunteered on our build sites and to see the faces when the walls go up on their new home… At the end of the day, that’s what we are about- here- even that the restore.” Lanier, the donations manager, went on to say that these walls are not just the foundation of this brand new home, but they symbolize the mission of Habitat. There mission to build strength and stability in every community.

You can donate supplies which will be used on build sites or donate gently used furniture, decor and small trinkets like these. There is also a benefit to shopping here first for things that you planned on buying anyway.

Lindsey says, “We have people that come and buy items that they really need and might not have been able to afford elsewhere.”

The grand opening is Friday, April 21st at 11 am on Apison Pike in Collegedale. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga’s website is www.habichatt.org.