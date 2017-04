CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Habitat for Humanity opens its second ReStore today.

The 21,000 square foot store is located in Ooltewah at Apison Crossing. It offers new and gently used furniture, hardware, and building items. It also has a children’s play corner, a cafe and free wifi.

All of the proceeds go toward building decent and affordable homes for low-income families.

265 homes have been built in the Chattanooga since 19-86.