Getting caught up in the Unicorn Frappucino frenzy

(WDEF) – Love it or hate it, you’ve got to admit that Starbucks has created an event with their limited time Unicorn Frappucino.

Since it launched this week, TV hosts have to try it on the air, Late night hosts have to savage it in their monologues and every social media personality has to chime in.

It’s colorful.. it changes flavors when you stir it.. it’s too sour.. it’s too sugary.. but the most common comment now is I can’t find them!

And now the baristas are rebelling. Braden Burson from a Colorado Starbucks is going viral with this rant against preparing the Unicorn.

So what do local people think about the drink craze?

Here are a few posts on social media.



G. Belinda Martin

@gbelindamartin

When you plan your evening around getting a unicorn frappucino and every Starbucks within a thirty mile radius is sold out or closed, you go to the Ice Cream Show, get a milkshake, and ask for sprinkles when you don’t even like sprinkles, and you take a lame pic for Instagram and apply a filter with pink and purple undertones because that’s the closest you’ll get to the elusive unicorn frappucino.

Katie Knutson

@new_eyes

Unicorn drinks! When #knutsonhomeschool is having a tough week we need some magical juice. #starbucks #believe #homeschool #unicorn

See Rock City Starbucks@seerockcitystarbucks

Rumor has it we’re one of the last stores in town that still has the #unicornfrappuccino! Come see us soon before it’s sold out! #Starbucks #LookoutMountain #RockCity



Lizzie bird

@flippinda_bird1

Thanks for all the hype @starbucks

Thanks for taking the pic with An iPod nano @reed_schick

ksmithga

@ksmithga

Dalton

When you go to Starbucks to get the unicorn frappachino and they are sold out

#cottoncandy #notfeelingthemagic

Aaliyah Smith

@gymnast00001

Cleveland

(Sister in the back) #LOL. #starbucks