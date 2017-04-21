Fan Day Precedes Vols Orange and White Game Saturday at Neyland Stadium

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will conclude its spring season with the DISH Orange and White Game on Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.

Along with the traditional spring practice format, the Vols are scheduled to compete in the Circle of Life, one-on-one situations (wide receivers vs. defensive backs, offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen) and quarterback and kicking challenges.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and experience Fan Appreciation Day, where members of the Volunteers and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs while Smokey and the Tennessee cheer and dance team will be available for photos.

The DISH Orange and White game will air live on SEC Network. Clay Matvick will be on the call with Clint Stoerner providing analysis. Dr. Jerry Punch will report from the sidelines.

Fan Day Information

• In addition to free admission to the game, Fan Appreciation Day will feature an autograph signing with head coach Butch Jones and Vol players on the field at Neyland Stadium.

• Fans will be allowed one item for autograph per player or coach. DJ Sterl the Pearl, Tennessee Spirit Team and Smokey will be in attendance.

• Fan Day will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those attending Fan Day must enter from Gate 7, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Spring Soccer

• Tennessee’s spring soccer exhibition season is underway. Before attending Fan Day, support the UT soccer team on Saturday as the Vols host 2016 national runner-up West Virginia at 11 a.m. at Regal Stadium.

• Admission is free to all Tennessee home soccer games.

Scoring the Plays

OFFENSE

• Get D+D objective: 1 point

• Get 1st down: 1 point

• Field goal: 3 points

• Touchdown: 7 points

• Win 1×1: 1 points

DEFENSE

• Get D+D objective: 1 point

• Get off field: 1 point

• 3 and out: 3 points

• Takeaway: 7 points

• Win 1×1: 1 points

Spring Game Attendance

• The 2016 edition of the DISH Orange and White Game featured the third largest crowd in spring game history with 67,027 in attendance.

• The attendance record was set in the 1986 season when 73,801 people made their way to Neyland Stadium to watch the spring game.

Top-5 Spring Game Attendances:

• 1. 73,801 (1986)

• 2. 68,548 (2014)

• 3. 67,027 (2016)

• 4. 63,016 (2015)

• 5. 61,076 (2013)