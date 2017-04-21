Emily’s List of weekend activities

There’s a lot to do here in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

Earth Day is tomorrow, and Rock City wants to celebrate with you. Spend some time outside, and climb a rock climbing wall at lovers leap, learn how to use recycled materials to make a project, or see some birds of prey up close.

The event is from 10 -5 tomorrow and Sunday.

If you like art, you’ll enjoy the Four Bridges Arts Festival. It’s back for its 17th year. See world class fine art, featuring buyers from across the region.

The event is tomorrow from 10 – 6, and Sunday from 10 to five at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

Anime fans and gamers, you can check out “Jamp Con” all weekend long. The convention at the Chattanooga Hotel has gaming rooms, a lip sync battle, and special guests like Eric Stuart.

Activities are happening all day Saturday and Sunday.

If you don’t mind making the trip to Knoxville for some cultural attractions, the city is hosting the Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair. There, you can celebrate opera and international culture, with opera performances, art and craft exhibitions, and more.

The event is from 10 – 11 tomorrow, on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

If you’re looking for a few laughs, you can check out the Wild West Comedy Festival in Nashville. You can see the nation’s top comedians from doug benson to larry the cable guy. Shows are being held at various venues throughout the music city. Go to the website you see on your screen for more information.

Performances are being held all weekend long, wrapping up Sunday night.