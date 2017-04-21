Cuba Gooding Sr., Grammy-nominated singer, dead at 72

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WOODLAND HILLS — A death investigation is underway after the body of 72-year-old singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was discovered in his car Thursday afternoon in Woodland Hills, CBS Los Angeles reports

Gooding’s body was found in his Jaguar before 1:10 p.m., Los Angeles police confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The cause of death is under investigation.

Cuba Gooding Sr. is the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. He was part of the 1970s Grammy-nominated soul group “The Main Ingredient.” Their most famous song was the hit “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland Soccer Team Remains Unbeaten With Victory Over Signal Mountain
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Post Second Shutout of the Year With 3-0 Win Over Biloxi
Read More»
Kindergarten Application
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County School Board tables budget vote
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now