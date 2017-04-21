Cuba Gooding Sr., Grammy-nominated singer, dead at 72

WOODLAND HILLS — A death investigation is underway after the body of 72-year-old singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was discovered in his car Thursday afternoon in Woodland Hills, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Gooding’s body was found in his Jaguar before 1:10 p.m., Los Angeles police confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The cause of death is under investigation.

Cuba Gooding Sr. is the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. He was part of the 1970s Grammy-nominated soul group “The Main Ingredient.” Their most famous song was the hit “Everybody Plays the Fool.”