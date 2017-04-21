Arkansas conducts first execution in nearly dozen years

Undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Ledell Lee 

VARNER, Ark. — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Arkansas to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices rejected requests to stop Thursday night’s execution of Ledell Lee. Prison officials were moving forward with plans to execute Lee before his death warrant expired at midnight, preparing the death chamber, reports CBS Little Rock affiliate KTHV-TV.

The staiton says the high court’s ruling came roughly a half-hour before the midnight expiration of Lee’s death warrant. 

Lee was sent to death row for the 1993 beating death of his neighbor, Debra Reese.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before the end of April, when its supply of one lethal injection drug expires. The first three executions were canceled because of court decisions. Legal rulings have put at least one other in doubt.

