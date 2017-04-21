Marijuana legalization debate on April 20th

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – April 20th is a day widely observed by marijuana smokers.

It’s known as 4-20 and some are lighting up as efforts to decriminalize the drug in Tennessee ARE getting turned down.

Reporter Dorothy Sherman asks man “are you going to be partaking in 4-20 at all?”

Steven Allred replies “I already have.”

Steven Allred, walking through Miller Park Thursday, shares his opinion on Marijuana.

A substance he says should be legal for medical and recreational purposes.

“really it’s a lot more harmless than a lot of substances out there.”

He’s not alone.

A recent Marist poll finds 83-percent of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana and 49-percent support legalizing for recreational use.

“It’s nothing bad about it I can see.”

In Tennessee possession of 1/2 once or less of marijuana is a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail and a 25-hundred dollars maximum fine.

Cities in Tennessee have made moves to lessen penalties surrounding marijuana.

But, Last month state lawmakers nullified Nashville and Memphis laws that would have some what decriminalized possession of weed.

Moves to make it legal is music to some ears.

Even more so on a day some say is all about the green.