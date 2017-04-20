Why good pot business is good news for college kids in Colorado

April 20, or 4-20, is a date long considered to be National Weed Day. A CBS News poll released shows 61 percent of Americans think pot should be legal, a new high. It’s a five-point increase over last year.

More than half of all states have legalized medical marijuana programs. Eight states, along with the District of Columbia, allow marijuana for recreational purposes.

Legalized recreational and medical pot in Colorado hit $1.3 billion in sales last year. In the state, good pot business is turning out to be good news for budget-strapped cities and even college kids. In the small Denver suburb of Edgewater, there are six pot shops, drawing big business from nearby cities that opted not to allow marijuana sales, reports CBS News correspondent Barry Petersen.



