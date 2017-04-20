Weather Update: Thursday Morning, April 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm & Muggy, With Two Rounds Of Scattered Showers And Storms!

Expected fair to partly cloudy skies through the night with some patchy fog possible late. It will stay mild and muggy with lows 60-62.

Another warm and humid day for Friday with scattered PM showers and storms popping up, especially North of Chattanooga. Highs will reach the low 80’s. Mainly dry, muggy, and mild weather for Friday night with lows in the low 60’s.

A cold front will move into the area for the weekend with another shot of rain and storms moving in late Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the strong side as they move East. Breezy and cooler weather returns for Sunday with lots of clouds and highs staying in the 60’s.. More sunshine and pleasant returns for the beginning of next week with highs in the 70’s and lows near 50. Much of next week looking great weather wise with a warming trend returning by the middle of the week.

Thankfully,the rains will help with pollen count for the next couple of days!