Trump meets with Italian PM — live updates

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Thursday afternoon at the White House after meeting with the foreign leader for the first time.

LIVE Coverage starts at 3:50 pm ET

Trump, Italian Prime Minister: What to expect

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last week the two leaders will discuss the upcoming Group of Seven summit (G-7) and a “range of issues of mutual concern.” The prime minister’s visit comes a month prior to Mr. Trump’s scheduled visit to Italy for his first G7 summit, where the leaders of the U.S., Italy, Germany, Canada, France, Japan and Britain will discuss the economy and, likely, national and global security issues. The G-7 nations have attempted to pressure Russia to put an end to Syria’s civil war, without much success.

Like Mr. Trump, Gentiloni is also new to his office, taking the post in December. Before then, he was Italy’s foreign minister.

While he has yet to travel abroad as president, Mr. Trump in his first 100 days in office has met with multiple top foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Peña Nieto.

Follow the live blog below for updates during the press conference.