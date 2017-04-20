Today in Trump: April 20, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Italian prime minister visits

President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, 3 p.m., with news conference timing to be announced.

Pence in Jakarta

Vice President Pence is in Jakarta, where he’ll meet with President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla

Defense Secretary Mattis is in Tel Aviv.

Secret Service closing White House sidewalk access along South Fence

The Secret Service will begin permanently restricting access to the sidewalk on the South Fence of the White House beginning at 11 p.m. on April 19.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Trump’s challenges in asking Congress for authorization for use of military force



President Trump’s recent decision to authorize missile strikes on April 7 against the Syrian regime in retaliation for a deadly chemical attack has provoked the debate over a new authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) to resurface in Congress.

Tillerson tries to force North Korea to negotiating table

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today that the Trump Administration is trying to force North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table. In remarks made from the State Department treaty room, Tillerson seemed to temper recently heated rhetoric about military confrontation with North Korea.

Trump signs bill extending veterans’ private care options

President Donald Trump signed into law a bill Wednesday expanding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows some veterans to opt for private care.

U.S.S. Vinson: Mattis explains where the carrier group is going

Last week, amid tensions with North Korea and the possibility that the North might conduct a nuclear or missile test, U.S. officials, including the president, had suggested that the U.S.S. Carl Vinson was headed north, toward the Korean peninsula.

Middle East

Palestinian authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit the White House on May 3 to discuss the peace process, Sean Spicer announced at the White House briefing today.

Pence warns North Korea the U.S. “sword stands ready”

From the wind-swept deck of a massive aircraft carrier, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military, promising it would make an “overwhelming and effective” response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

Patriots at White House

Mr. Trump greets New England Patriots, 1:20 p.m.

Pence in Tokyo

The vice president visits the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan and make remarks (9:15 p.m. ET), before goint to meet with U.S. and Japan-based companies. He’ll wrap up his Japan trip with a visit to a Japanese youth baseball and softball clinic before departing for Jakarta, Indonesia.