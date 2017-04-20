Titans Will Kick 2017 Season at Home Against Oakland

The NFL released the 2017 schedules on Thursday.
Here’s the list for the Tennessee Titans.
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV
Saturday 8/12 at NY Jets 6:30 p.m. WKRN
Saturday 8/19 CAROLINA 2:00 p.m. WKRN
Sunday 8/27 CHICAGO Noon FOX
Thurs. 8/31 at Kansas City 6:30 p.m. WKRN
Regular Season
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV
Sunday 9/10 OAKLAND Noon CBS
Sunday 9/17 at Jacksonville Noon CBS
Sunday 9/24 SEATTLE 3:05 p.m. FOX
Sunday 10/1 at Houston Noon CBS
Sunday 10/8 at Miami Noon* CBS
Monday 10/16 INDIANAPOLIS 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Sunday 10/22 at Cleveland Noon* CBS
Sunday 10/29 BYE
Sunday 11/5 BALTIMORE Noon* CBS
Sunday 11/12 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX
Thursday 11/16 at Pittsburgh 7:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN
Sunday 11/26 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS
Sunday 12/3 HOUSTON Noon* CBS
Sunday 12/10 at Arizona 3:05 p.m.* CBS
Sunday 12/17 at San Francisco 3:25 p.m.* CBS
Sunday 12/24 L.A. RAMS Noon* FOX
Sunday 12/31 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS
+All Kickoff Times Central *Times Subject to Change