Titans Will Kick 2017 Season at Home Against Oakland

The NFL released the 2017 schedules on Thursday.

Here’s the list for the Tennessee Titans.

DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV

Saturday 8/12 at NY Jets 6:30 p.m. WKRN

Saturday 8/19 CAROLINA 2:00 p.m. WKRN

Sunday 8/27 CHICAGO Noon FOX

Thurs. 8/31 at Kansas City 6:30 p.m. WKRN

Regular Season

DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV

Sunday 9/10 OAKLAND Noon CBS

Sunday 9/17 at Jacksonville Noon CBS

Sunday 9/24 SEATTLE 3:05 p.m. FOX

Sunday 10/1 at Houston Noon CBS

Sunday 10/8 at Miami Noon* CBS

Monday 10/16 INDIANAPOLIS 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday 10/22 at Cleveland Noon* CBS

Sunday 10/29 BYE

Sunday 11/5 BALTIMORE Noon* CBS

Sunday 11/12 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX

Thursday 11/16 at Pittsburgh 7:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN

Sunday 11/26 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS

Sunday 12/3 HOUSTON Noon* CBS

Sunday 12/10 at Arizona 3:05 p.m.* CBS

Sunday 12/17 at San Francisco 3:25 p.m.* CBS

Sunday 12/24 L.A. RAMS Noon* FOX

Sunday 12/31 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS

+All Kickoff Times Central *Times Subject to Change